🔴 Deuxième attaque à l’arme blanche déjouée : Un terroriste musulman avec un couteau près de la Grotte des Patriarches à Hevron

Un terroriste musulman de 16 ans portant un couteau a été arrêté ce matin près de la Grotte des Patriarches à Hevron. C’est la deuxième attaque à l’arme blanche déjouée près du site sacré juif en moins de 24 heures.

