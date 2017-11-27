🔴 Deuxième attaque à l’arme blanche déjouée : Un terroriste musulman avec un couteau près de la Grotte des Patriarches à Hevron

Un terroriste musulman de 16 ans portant un couteau a été arrêté ce matin près de la Grotte des Patriarches à Hevron. C’est la deuxième attaque à l’arme blanche déjouée près du site sacré juif en moins de 24 heures.

BREAKING: A 16-year-old Muslim terrorist carrying a knife was arrested this morning near the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron. This is the second stabbing attack thwarted near the Jewish holy site in less than 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/WdwBMr50Fy

— Behind The News (@Behind__News) 27 novembre 2017